Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

