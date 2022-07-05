Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 17.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.