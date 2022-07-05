Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

