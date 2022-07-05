Scott Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

