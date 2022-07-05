Scott Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

