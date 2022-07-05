Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $156.88 million and $6.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00214865 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00409929 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

