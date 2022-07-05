Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SNFCA opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

