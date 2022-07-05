Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $89.07. 24,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,649. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

