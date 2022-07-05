Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

AMT traded down $6.23 on Tuesday, hitting $252.17. 5,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.