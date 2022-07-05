Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $175.75. 44,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day moving average of $338.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.64.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

