Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,412 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,412 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $6.04 on Tuesday, hitting $105.58. 53,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

