Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Sema4 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 118,336 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Sema4 by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Sema4 by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 273,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Sema4 by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 739,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 368,690 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 11,437,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Shares of SMFR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,904. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

