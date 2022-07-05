Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Hits $31.19 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.19 million and $1.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026002 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001313 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

