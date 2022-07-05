Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 175.57 ($2.13).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.25). The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.45.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,267,028.99).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

