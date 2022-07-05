ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 361,969 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
