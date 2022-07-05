ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 361,969 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.