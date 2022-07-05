Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 106,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,710,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

