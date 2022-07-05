Sessia Price Hits $0.0123 (KICKS)

Sessia (KICKS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $111,750.75 and $6,064.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sessia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,212.52 or 0.99984413 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.