Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock to $35.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 303709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $5,919,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.