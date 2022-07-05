Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.80

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.80 and last traded at C$42.63, with a volume of 1906727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.35.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$439.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$844.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.33.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,340,922.23. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total value of C$74,186.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,635,709.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 851 shares of company stock worth $398,195.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

