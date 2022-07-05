Short Interest in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expands By 35.4%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,879 shares of company stock valued at $56,258 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $15,462,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $13,102,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 162,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 128,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

