Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Decreases By 33.5%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,909. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

