Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Drops By 24.0%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $13.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,192. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.