Short Interest in Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Drops By 21.6%

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Asiamet Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. Asiamet Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

