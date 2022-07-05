Short Interest in Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Drops By 21.6%

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Asiamet Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. Asiamet Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
