Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Decreases By 28.6%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Avalon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Avalon ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.00% of Avalon worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

