Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Increases By 25.5%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 363,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $407.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.