Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Drops By 21.5%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueCity stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlueCity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,457. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

