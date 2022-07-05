Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Grows By 18.6%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 322,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDRE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.