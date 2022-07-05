Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Rises By 19.1%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 196,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,458. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Clarus Therapeutics worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

