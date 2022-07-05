Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Rises By 19.1%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 196,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,458. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
