Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Decreases By 28.3%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 2,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $782.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.85.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

