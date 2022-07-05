Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Drops By 27.0%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 4,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

