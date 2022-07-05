Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expands By 19.0%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 152,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,642. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of -0.31.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHT by 667.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 683,712 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in DHT by 528.2% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528,200 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.