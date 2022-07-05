Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Rises By 22.0%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGFEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.20) to €1.20 ($1.25) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

EGFEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 55,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

