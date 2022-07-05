Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Declines By 18.4%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Euronav by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Euronav by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 49,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Euronav by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

EURN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,036. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.13. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

