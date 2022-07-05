Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 18.8%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Shares of ETCMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETCMY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.19) to €12.20 ($12.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

