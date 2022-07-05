Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Declines By 26.4%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FJTNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.
About Fuji Media (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNF)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.