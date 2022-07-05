Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Drops By 26.6%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

