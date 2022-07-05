Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Declines By 19.6%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 169,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 636,914 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,452,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of GATO stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,685. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.