Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Grows By 28.9%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GPC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.35. 30,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,342. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

