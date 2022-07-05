Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Decreases By 20.0%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83.

