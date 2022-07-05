Short Interest in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Increases By 26.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 14,250,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 65,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.64.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

