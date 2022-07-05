Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Grows By 22.4%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,193. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

