Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Drops By 21.2%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in IN8bio by 87.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Shares of INAB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. IN8bio has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.32.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.