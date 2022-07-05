Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Grows By 24.2%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 46.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,579,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 165,402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,537. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. India Globalization Capital has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

