Short Interest in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Rises By 28.6%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 886,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NSP opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.