Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Drops By 18.0%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,271. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

