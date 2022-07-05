Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 25.6%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LAKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.33. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 140,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

