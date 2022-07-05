Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Increases By 24.8%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its stake in Life Storage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

