Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Declines By 18.8%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 872,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE RAMP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 18,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.