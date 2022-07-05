Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Drops By 20.6%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

MGA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,827. Magna International has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

