Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Declines By 19.0%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Maritime Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 47,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Maritime Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

